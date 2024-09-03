New Fox News Conspiracy: Kamala Harris Wears Earbuds!

QAnon has nothing on John Roberts: EarbudGate?
By John AmatoSeptember 3, 2024

Fox News hosts continue to undermine the Harris-Walz ticket in any way possible, and today, they used a most ridiculous line of attack. Earbuds!

Host John Roberts opened the short segment by commenting that Kamala Harris refuses to do TV interviews. So Fox News came up with a new talking point. Who knew talking on the phone would become a new wingnut conspiracy?

Here's Roberts in action:

ROBERTS: Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. She did break her media silence last week in a sit-down interview alongside running mate Tim Walz, but now she appears to be using a new method to dodge press questions.

A pair of earbuds.

Watch this.

[Roll video of Harris getting out of Airforce 2. We see she is wearing earbuds. She waves to off-camera people and continues walking onto her plane.

Someone off-camera asks, "Is she on the phone?" Reporters were not badgering her with questions. There were no questions at all. ]

ROBERTS: So, was she really on a call, or was that just a feint?

Huh? OMG! Was it a fake out? Or a call? Inquiring minds want to know.

To Fox News, Kamala Harris potentially being on the phone is a license to conspiratorialize (my new word).

How lame is this?

EarbudGate? We're definitely entering "terrorist fist jab" territory here.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon