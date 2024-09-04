Kayleigh McEnany Can Shove Her 'Thoughts And Prayers'

The MAGA GOP and Fox News hosts refuse to do anything other than offering up trite words to victims of gun violence to justify their AR15 mentality.
By John AmatoSeptember 4, 2024

At the end of the Fox News Outnumbered broadcast Wednesday, host Harris Faulkner and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered their hollow "thoughts and prayers" to families in response to those killed and wounded in the latest school shooting in Georgia.

The families of those lost -- at least 4 dead now -- will surely get no relief from their words.

It's another sad episode brought to you by Trump, MAGA GOP and right wing media who refuse and obstruct doing anything meaningful to curb mass casualty events other than offering up trite words to victims of gun violence in support their AR15 mentality.

"Well, thanks to everyone, we will keep you updated as we get those numbers," McEnany said. "Our prayers for the casualties - we are with you. We are thinking of you at this very moment. Apalachee, Georgia..."

Hey, families of disaster! You've won Fox News' coveted "thought and prayers" coffee mug. They keep your beverages either hot or cold. Now they are off to cash their paychecks in service of gun manufacturers.

Here's lunatic Rep. Mike Collins, who represents the district of the shooting offering up brain dead words on gun violence.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon