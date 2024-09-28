Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Look at a book. A book is the right size to be a book. They're solar-powered. If you drop them, they keep on being a book. You can find your place in microseconds. Books are really good at being books, and no matter what happens, books will survive." -- Douglas Adams
By driftglassSeptember 28, 2024

On this day in 1976, Stevie Wonder released his eighteenth studio album, Songs in the Key of Life. The album debuted at No.1, where it spent 13 consecutive weeks, and won a Grammy for Album of the Year. It has since been added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

The Weekly Sift: Squirrel!

Governing: One City’s Determination to Get Ahead of Homelessness.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Does the FOFF Believe That He is Going to Lose?

Attention space nerds! Oh great, some black holes also have a star-killing Death Ray.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon