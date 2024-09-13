Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Never stop, never stop fighting till the fight is done." -- Eliot Ness, The Untouchables.
By driftglassSeptember 13, 2024

On this day in 1947 T-Bone Walker records his biggest hit "Call it Stormy Monday (But Tuesday Is Just as Bad)"

Press Watch: Trump’s mental capacity is now topic one.

The Brad Blog:'He Swallowed the Hook': Harris Dominated Trump in Philly Debate.

First Draft: What Kamala’s Orange Beatdown Could Mean In November.

Attention space nerds! How many cosmic objects can you catch in 60 seconds? Enjoy the Roman Space Observer Game!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon