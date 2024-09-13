Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1947 T-Bone Walker records his biggest hit "Call it Stormy Monday (But Tuesday Is Just as Bad)"

Press Watch: Trump’s mental capacity is now topic one.

The Brad Blog:'He Swallowed the Hook': Harris Dominated Trump in Philly Debate.

First Draft: What Kamala’s Orange Beatdown Could Mean In November.

Attention space nerds! How many cosmic objects can you catch in 60 seconds? Enjoy the Roman Space Observer Game!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com