Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1945 First Cavalcade of Jazz outdoor concert held at Wrigley Field, Los Angeles with Count Basie, Valaida Snow and others. Today's musical selection: Count Basie, Blue Skies.
Strangely Blogged: The Lies Vance and Trump are Selling.
driftglass: A Murderer's Row Of Legacy Media Garbage.
Chicago Reader: Goodbye, Greyhound? Chicago’s Greyhound bus station could soon close for good. Does anyone care?
Attention space nerds! NASA astronauts are coming home today.
Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University
Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com