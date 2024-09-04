RNC Chairman Agrees: VP Harris Small Business Tax Credit Is A Good Idea

Fox Business Stuart Varney loved the idea of a 50K tax credit for small businesses and got help from the RNC. Go figure!
By John AmatoSeptember 4, 2024

Earlier this morning on FOX Business, host Stuart Varney praised Kamala Harris's plan to give a $50,000 tax credit to small businesses so enthusiastically it forced RNC Chairman Michael Whatley to agree it was a good idea.

Varney began by hyping Kamala's tax plan, but Whatley veered off into his prepared talking points.

Varney forcibly came back to the topic.

VARNEY: I just want to press the point. When a political candidate comes up with what I think is a good idea, I have to call it a good idea.

And a $50,000 tax cut for small, not tax cut, but a tax credit for startups or small businesses coupled with less red tape, I gotta say that is a good idea regardless of our other tax ideas.

WHATLEY: While that may be a good idea, it's hard to see how she's going to move forward.

It's an easy plan to move forward.

While RNC co-chair Lara Trump is working on her singing career, such as it is, the DNC is out-raising the RNC by multiple millions.

Thanks, Michael, for agreeing that Kamala offered up an intelligent plan.

Discussion

