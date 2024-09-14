Trump Ignores Republican Governor Saying There Are No Pet Attacks

Trump continued to attack Haitian migrants even when he was told the Mayor and Sheriff of Springfield, and the Republican governor of Ohio all denied Trump's claim that Haitians were eating pets.

Trump held a makeshift press conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and either ignored questions he didn't like or rambled incoherently trying to answer them.

In this instance he refused to answer the question and ranted about immigrant sex slaves, murders, and caravans.

REPORTER: The mayor of Springfield, Ohio, the police chief, the Republican governor of all debunked this story about people eating pets, and now there are bomb threats at schools and kids being evacuated. Why do you still spread? TRUMP: No, no, no. The real threat is what's happening at our border, because you have thousands of people being killed by illegal migrants coming in and also dying. You have women dying as they come up. They're coming up in large groups. We call it a caravan. I think I came up with that name, but it's really what it is, 10,000, 15,000, 20,000 people. And you have large numbers of women being killed in those caravans coming up to this country. And then when they get here, they can go into the country and they end up being sex slaves and everything else. Those are your real problems, not the problem that you're talking about.

Trump really is proud of his idiotic nicknames. You can see the pride in his eyes when he said he invented the term caravans to smear migrants.

Donald Dump revels in taking conspiracies and blowing them up using his bully pulpit.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was interviewed on NPR about this mess:

FADEL: Is there any truth to the rumors amplified by Trump and his vice presidential nominee? DEWINE: Well, Mayor Rue, the mayor of Springfield, says they have no credible evidence of that at all. You know, there's a lot of freaky stuff up on the internet, so I think, as you pointed out, that's really where it all started.

Trump lives on the freaky stuff on the internet.

Fadel said Haitians are now afraid to go outside for fear of recriminations.

Outside of his nicknames, Trump gets more pleasure from spreading MAGA conspiracies than almost anything else.

it doesn't matter who he hurts in the process and he gives himself a double bonus if those getting hurt ar emigrants.