Waukesha Mayor Blasts Anti-Baldwin TV Ad

A third party, One Nation PAC, has been running an attack ad against Senator Tammy Baldwin, trying to falsely tie her into the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, in which a car slammed into and killed several people participating in or watching the parade.

When Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly learned of the ad, he wasted no time in condemning it:

The ad, produced by the third-party Republican group One Nation and not affiliated with any campaign, attempted to link Baldwin to the controversially low bail. The bail, though, was decided in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, and the Senate vote noted in the ad came nearly a year after the attack. "I don't care which political party it is," Reilly said. "For me, it's personal. I was affected by the parade tragedy, too. It's not something that I want our community to experience in this light." "I know our community doesn't want to see it on TV and also be sued [sic] as a political pawn," Reilly added.

It should be noted that Reilly used to be a Republican until he left the party after the January 6th insurrection and became Independent.

Baldwin agreed with Reilly that the tragedy should not be politicized at all.

Hovde claimed to have no knowledge of the ad or what it was about. Yeah, that's right. Mr. No I Really Do Live In Wisconsin doesn't know a thing about the tragedy. Huh uh. Sure. But then Hovde adds insult to injury by trying to make it a both-sides issues and how he is sooooooo tired of all the negativity. If Hovde is really so sick and tired of the negativity, the best way to resolve that issue is for him to shut his Californian mouth. He's been running nothing but negative and personal attack ads for months.