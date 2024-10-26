Biloxi News Anchor Fired After Telling Harris Voters Not To Vote

Apparently, entitled old white men are still a thing in this country, as this one, a news anchor at WLOX in Biloxi since 1985, felt he could do or say anything he damned well pleased on social media and get away with it. Soon after his video was posted to Twitter Dave Elliot found out the hard way that was not the case.

Source: SunHerald.com

David “Dave” Elliott, a fixture at WLOX-TV, says he was fired Friday morning over his personal political posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elliott announced his departure to the public on one of his Facebook page, “David Elliott WLOX TV” and on his personal Facebook page, Dave Elliott.

“I’m no longer at WLOX as of 10-25-24,” Elliott wrote Friday morning. “The corporation doesn’t like my political views.”

Before he was fired, Elliott posted a tweet on X that featured him in a video telling people they should stay home if they plan to vote for Kamala Harris. By midday Friday, the video posted Wednesday night had 1,100 views, 69 likes and 21 retweets.

Elliott, who has worked at WLOX since 1985, said general manager Rick Williams broke the news about his termination.

“X was brought up in the conversation, which lasted only about 30 seconds because I left,” Elliott told the Sun Herald. “I was like, ‘OK, see ya.”