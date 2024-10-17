Cornell Expert Describes Trump's 'Accelerating Cognitive Decline'

A senior lecturer in the Psychology Department at Cornell University and in the Psychiatry Department at Weill Cornell Medicine, Harry Segal says Trump’s awkward display at his rally was another clear sign of mental decline. Via Cornell:

Segal says: “What’s alarming is how the rate of Trump’s bizarre speech and political decisions have been increasing. He gave an answer about childcare to the Economic Club of New York so incoherent that even his supporters were concerned. Last week he got cognitively lost in a rally and began to talk about the ‘eight circles’ that Biden filled up with journalists. No one on his staff has been able to explain the reference.

“Trump has shown evidence of dementia for the past year as indicated by his strange gait, phonemic paraphasia—when he begins a word and can’t finish it—and decline in the complexity of his words and concepts. This limited capacity explains his poor debate performance, but there are two more disturbing signs of his decline.

“First, he is avoiding events where he has to respond coherently and spontaneously: He has refused a second presidential debate and abruptly cancelled a 60 Minutes interview. Second, he has become more impulsive, another sign of incipient dementia. This explains his strange behavior in Philadelphia – his abrupt decision to play DJ is yet another sign of his accelerating cognitive decline.”

