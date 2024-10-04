Aw, Hannity Furious That The Dockworkers Strike Was Halted

Sean Hannity is in a rage.

He began his program Thursday by telling Fox News viewers they were going to get very angry about what he was about to share -- the news that dockworkers halted their strike for 90 days to negotiate.

CBS reports, "The International Longshoremen's Association, the union representing striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports, reached a tentative deal Thursday to suspend its strike until Jan. 15 to negotiate a new contract."

Hannity promises to make his viewers' blood boil.

Who's the real witch, MAGA creeps?

HANNITY: And tonight, I've got to prepare all of you to get very angry because what we're about to share with you will rightly make your blood boil. As most of you know ports by the way along the east coast were shut down this week because of a union leader's demands. We have the update on that and including a reported 75% pay raise for dockworkers. I think now the employers are up to 62%, anyway a lot of them make six figures. Kamala Harris supported this shutdown which cost you, the American people, costing us billions of dollars a day. They only kicked the can down the road. The strike is temporarily on hiatus but this story can get much much worse.

Worse for who? Donald Trump? Hannity claims he's a free market guy, but he bashed the union workers for making a decent wage. If anyone should be outraged, it's the public over Hannity's Fox News salary alone.

Kamala Harris didn't foment the strike. She supported the union rank and file, which is admirable.

Trump and the MAGA cult wanted the strike to last past the election to raise prices on all Americans, and destroy the surging economy, to help traitor Trump win in November.

Real patriotic to hope for economic hardship for the country, SEAN.