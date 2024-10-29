Kamala Harris On Führer Trump's MSG Rally: 'More Vivid Than Usual'

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to expound on her criticisms of Trump's hateful campaign rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday while at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland earlier Monday.

Harris explained that this horrific rally with its racism and hatred is nothing new from Demented Donald, just more vivid.

REPORTER: I want to follow up to your remarks about President Trump's rally last night. Some people who watched that made comparisons between a rally that happened at Madison Square Garden in 1939 with neo-Nazis or Nazis back then. Do you see those comparisons and can you also expand on what he said and what you said yesterday about Puerto Rico? HARRIS: Donald Trump has, this is not new about him by the way, what he did last night is not a discovery, it is just more of the same and maybe more vivid than usual. Donald Trump spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division and that's why people are exhausted with him. That's why people who formerly have supported Donald Trump have voted for him, are supporting me, voting for me. People are literally ready to turn the page, they're tired of it.

Then the Vice President pounced on MAGAts attacks on Puerto Rico that came during the MSG rally and quickly but carefully explained her ideas on supporting the unincorporated territory of the United States.

HARRIS: In terms of Puerto Rico, even when I was in the United States Senate, knowing that Puerto Rico does not have a United States Senator, I was intentional about doing what I could as a United States Senator to make sure that among my priorities it included paying attention to the needs of the people on that island, including the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. I have announced also my plan that is about my opportunity economy writ large, but a specific target that will include a task force focused on the needs of Puerto Rico, understanding that it has very specific needs in terms of upgrading and repairing its electrical grid, what it needs in terms of investment that will be public-private partnerships and I'm going to continue to do it. I'm very proud to have the support of folks like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez and others who were supporting me before that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden and are supporting me because they understand that they want a President of the United States who is about uplifting the people and not berating, not calling America a garbage can, which is what Donald Trump, those are the words he has used.

Trump's response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island was pitiful, destructive and degrading.

Here he is treating Puerto Rico like a shithole country.

Karoli wrote about this embarrassing moment from 2017.