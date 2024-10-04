Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Order in the court!
By TengrainOctober 4, 2024

Above, The Wonders of Science performs, Call It Off. OG Blogger Padre Mickey —who sings lead on this track— is not well and we send him our best wishes.

The Status Kuo presents Jack Smith's New Roadmap to Conviction.

Mock, Paper, Scissors asks if this is the October Surprise, and researched to un-redact as many names as possible.

eVille Times notes that everything is by design.

Rcooley123's Blog addresses our corrupt and illegitimate SCOTUS that set up the entire immunity eff'ery: "We don't need no stinking dictators."

Bonus Track: Claytoonz presents, "So What?"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

