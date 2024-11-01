Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Nickel and Dime’d.
By TengrainNovember 1, 2024

Above, ABBA performs Money, Money, Money. It's been said that every billionaire represents a tax policy failure (Okay, it's been said by me), and the great Fran Lebowitz has said (paraphrasing) that no one earns a billion dollars, they steal it. They got the cash, but we have the power: VOTE.

404 Media says "The billionaire is the threat, not the solution."

PMC Commentary comments on the 2010 Citizens United decision and the 2024 dark money tsunami.

The Experiment opines that Kamala is winning, and it's not close.

Annie Asks You Welcomes us to the post-Trump era.

Bonus Track: Jen Sorensen presents The Last Firewall.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

