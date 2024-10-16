Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Send More Chuck Berry" -- The first positive proof that other intelligent beings inhabit the universe (per SNL.)
By driftglassOctober 16, 2024

On this day in 1986 Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards organized a concert to celebrate rock and Chuck Berry's 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Missouri; performers included: Richards, Berry, Johnnie Johnson, Eric Clapton, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, Robert Cray, and Julian Lennon among others

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Nothing compares to U.

driftglass: Dave’s Not Here (A David Brooks Adventure)

Left Jabs: Lessons From the ‘22 Midterms that the Media Didn’t Learn From.

Attention space nerds! NASA’s Europa Clipper Sails Toward Ocean Moon of Jupiter.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

