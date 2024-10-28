Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Bezos Edition
By TengrainOctober 28, 2024

Above, Phoneboy performs, What A Coward. Why yes, we are talking about Jeff Bezos spiking the WaPo endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Ramona Grigg: In Praise of Bloggers on the Democracy Battlefront.

Cathie from Canada: Pre-emptive surrender from the gutless Washington Post and LA Times.

eVille Times finds someone at the WaPo with some courage and integrity: the humor writer.

Tell Me A Story tells us about abandoning Amazon-Dot-Com.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap's Blog endorses Kamala Harris! (Phew!)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

