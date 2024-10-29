WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris At The Ellipse, Washington DC

Her closing argument...thousands expected to attend.
By Frances LangumOctober 29, 2024

NBC Washington (DC):

The D.C. rally on the Ellipse may attract more than 52,000 people, D.C. Chief of Police Pamela Smith said Tuesday morning that organizers told her.

The Ellipse is where former President Donald Trump held his Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before members of the audience stormed the Capitol.

The number of expected attendees swelled from 8,000 on the initial permit, and the Harris-Walz campaign was advertising the event on social media platforms such as Instagram as of Sunday morning. The initial permit was amended, according to the National Park Service.

Crowd size triggers him. Go Kamala!

