WSJ: Elon Musk Is In Regular Contact With Putin. Why?

The Wall Street Journal published a stunning story last night (sorry, it's paywalled) about Elon Musk being in regular touch with Vladimir Putin since 2022. Jonathan Lemire had conservative writer Matt Walsh as a guest to talk about it.

"Elon Musk has been in frequent contact with Putin, after the invasion of Ukraine," Lemire said.

"Musk is now Donald Trump's most visible surrogate, on the campaign trail all the time, promised an influential role in the government. He already has massive DoD contracts. Talk to us about this moment here about Musk and how Republicans largely continue to embrace both him and Trump."

"Well, this is somebody who also has a lot of power to influence things like helping Ukraine against Russia. I don't know if we're ever going to enforce the Logan Act. I don't know if it actually is enforceable, but it's becoming certainly problematic. You can have citizens just sort of freelancing. In the case of Donald Trump, possibly doing some sort of diplomacy out of office. That's a big discussion for another day," Walsh said.

"I just happen to think that Elon Musk is a very dangerous figure. Look no further than the disinformation that he advances on his own site, X. He's constantly pushing propaganda and disinformation while simultaneously being a billionaire, someone who is incredibly powerful in terms of the way we as Americans communicate.

"Now, apparently communicating with foreign leaders. By the way, in 2024, this is like the hundredth biggest story. It barely ranks, but it's certainly scary and worth watching."

"It is indeed scary, how much influence this one man has over this election. We know from Bob Woodward, Donald Trump also has been speaking to Vladimir Putin," Lemire said.

Elon suffers from many of the same character flaws as Trump. Elon is clearly a narcissist and egomaniac.



Putin and the Russian intelligence services know how to play this type. Putin has been highly effective in manipulating Trump for years. Elon is just another useful idiot… pic.twitter.com/YAAA55ao05 — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 25, 2024

Elon Musk, one of Trump's biggest donors who has been campaigning for Trump, has been having secret conversations with Vladimir Putin since 2022.



According to WSJ, Putin asked Musk not to activate Starlink over Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/4zOLSfXraQ — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 25, 2024