Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“The vote is precious. It is almost sacred. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democracy.” — John Lewis.
November 5, 2024

"The Battle Cry of Freedom" (Union version) was written by George F. Root in 1862 and was one of the most popular songs during the Civil War.

Digby's Hullabaloo: The Worst Closing Argument In History?

driftglass: This Halloween Hugh Hewitt Went Trick-or-Treating as Robert Novak.

The Rude Pundit: Donald Trump Will Want to Kill Us If He's Elected (and He Can Do It)

Attention space nerds! ‘Blood-Soaked’ Eyes: NASA’s Webb, Hubble Examine Galaxy Pair.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

