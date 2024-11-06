Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You cannot appease fascism by meeting it in the middle; you cannot beat racism by indulging or excusing it." -- Mehdi Hasan.
By driftglassNovember 6, 2024

On this day in 1993, Meat Loaf scored his first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” featuring Lorraine Crosby and written by his longtime collaborator, Jim Steinman.

Vagabond Scholar: The State of the Nation (Pre-Election 2024)

Economic Policy Institute: Immigration is good for the U.S. economy, but reforms are needed to maximize gains.

The Mahablog: Election Night.

Attention space nerds! Newfound dead star spins record-breaking 716 times a second, explodes with thermonuclear blasts.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

