Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Freedom is the right to tell people what they do not want to hear." -- George Orwell
By driftglassNovember 9, 2024

Over at my place I used to have "Tom Waits Friday". Seems like the right kind of music for our parlous times. Tom Waits - "Get Behind the Mule".

The Root: Tired of Being Used, Abused By Everyone, Black Women Have Decided on This Unusual Strategy...

Off Message: Democrats PLEASE Try To Fix This Problem.

Jabberwocking: Suddenly we conducted a fair and clean election.

Attention space nerds! Messier 74: Hubble captured this face-on spiral galaxy at visible and infrared wavelengths.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

