Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"No matter what the future brings, man's capacity to rise to the occasion will remain unaltered. Our potential for tenacity and optimism continues..." -- Rod Serling
November 10, 2024

Today I bring you "You Must Be out of Your Mind" by Magnetic Fields, which I find strangely comforting.

John Pavlovitz: What The Hell Just Happened, America?

alicublog: Friday ‘Round-the-Horn: People Just Get Uglier and I Have No Sense of Time Edition.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Company Man asks 'The Decline of TGI Fridays...What Happened?' A tale of the Retail Apocalypse.

Attention dinosaur nerds! "Bulletproof Beast": This Dinosaur's Armor Could Withstand a High-Speed Car Crash.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

