Texas Is Still The Cruelest Place For Pregnant Women

Candace Fails screamed for someone in a Texas hospital to help her pregnant daughter. “Do something,” she pleaded on the morning of Oct. 29, 2023. Via the Texas Tribune:

Nevaeh Crain was crying in pain, too weak to walk, blood staining her thighs. Feverish and vomiting the day of her baby shower, the 18-year-old had gone to two different emergency rooms within 12 hours, returning home each time worse than before. The first hospital diagnosed her with strep throat without investigating her sharp abdominal cramps. At the second, she screened positive for sepsis, a life-threatening and fast-moving reaction to an infection, medical records show. But doctors said her six-month fetus had a heartbeat and that Crain was fine to leave. Now on Crain’s third hospital visit, an obstetrician insisted on two ultrasounds to “confirm fetal demise,” a nurse wrote, before moving her to intensive care. By then, more than two hours after her arrival, Crain’s blood pressure had plummeted and a nurse had noted that her lips were “blue and dusky.” Her organs began failing. Hours later, she was dead.

Please read the whole thing, but here's the major point:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has successfully made his state the only one in the country that isn’t required to follow the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure that emergency departments don’t turn away patients like Crain.

And this is why I've never split a ticket. Because no matter how amiable and even useful your local Republican representative may be, ultimately, they're all propping up the same death machine -- one with an utter indifference to the welfare of actual human beings.

They won't feed children, but they won't let you decide when or whether you should have them.

They slash the funding for anything that might make the lives of your family even a little easier.

And now they're talking about getting rid of Obamacare.

They're going to get their asses kicked in this election, thank you baby Jeebus.