Mike’s Blog Round-Up

December 13, 2024

On this day in 1975 David Bowie's "Golden Years" was released. The song was the main single from Bowie's Station To Station album.

The Professional Left: Little Red State Fundy.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Mooching These Down, Here.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: House Republican Bills Deeply Cut Programs That Help Low-Income People and Underserved Communities.

Attention space nerds! Hubble Captures an Edge-On Spiral with Curve Appeal.

