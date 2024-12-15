Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"You must stay drunk on writing so reality cannot destroy you." -- Ray Bradbury
On this day in 1955 Johnny Cash released "Folsom Prison Blues." And any reason to spin some Johnny Cash is an excellent reason.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The End of Trump’s Campaign Felt Like a Meltdown, but Wasn’t One -- And the Transition Feels the Same Way.

Only Sky: Democracies fall. So do dictatorships.

Slacktivist: Let not Ambition mock our useful toil.

Attention dinosaur nerds! The Most Expensive Dinosaur Ever Cost $44.6 Million Dollars And Is Now Available For You To Visit In New York City.

