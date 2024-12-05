Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Wait. Haven’t We Seen This Before?
By TengrainDecember 5, 2024

Above, The Hunna performs, I Wanna Know. We have so many questions we wanna know.

Balloon Juice is thinking about elite order, and the shocking apparent assassination of the head of a rapacious, evil insurance company.

Digby says that they're coming for Granny again!

Mike the Mad Biologist says the Democrats better say, "NOPE."

Lawyers, Guns & Money wonders if the SCOTUS will rewrite the Constitution to transfer powers to ? , again.

Bonus Track: It's Nice That tells us about the short animated film, Us Four about girlhood, and life with three sisters.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon