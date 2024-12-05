Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Hunna performs, I Wanna Know. We have so many questions we wanna know.

Balloon Juice is thinking about elite order, and the shocking apparent assassination of the head of a rapacious, evil insurance company.

Digby says that they're coming for Granny again!

Mike the Mad Biologist says the Democrats better say, "NOPE."

Lawyers, Guns & Money wonders if the SCOTUS will rewrite the Constitution to transfer powers to ? , again.

Bonus Track: It's Nice That tells us about the short animated film, Us Four about girlhood, and life with three sisters.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).