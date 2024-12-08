Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Flashing Red Light Ahead
By TengrainDecember 8, 2024

Above, The Killers perform, Caution. It's been quite a week, huh? Proceed with caution my fellow Crooks and Liars, but do proceed.

Today's Edition is not saying that we can sit back and wait for the GOP to implode; they are saying that we should be ready for the implosion and should do everything in our power to accelerate it.

JobsAnger sees stolen credit.

Hullabaloo yells, "Wake Up Seniors!"

EvilleTimes says, "Kids Today!"

Bonus Track: Mom always said if you cannot be a role model, be a cautionary tale.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon