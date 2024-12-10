Republicans Celebrate Daniel Penny Getting Away With Murder

On Monday, a Manhattan jury found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely ’s 2023 death, after he died fol,lowing a six minute chokehold by Penny, a Marine veteran.

Neely was acting erratically and loudly on a Manhattan subway train when Penny acted, restraining him so intensely that he died.

I can understand if Neely physically assaulted someone or had brandished a weapon, but he did not. Penny is a Marine veteran and knew what he was doing. It was a spur of the moment act by Penny, but killing somebody used to be a crime in this country.

And as is par for the course, Republicans celebrated Penny's acquittal. JD Vance responded this way: “I have not said much about this case out of fear of (negatively) influencing the journey,” Vice President-Elect JD Vance posted on X Monday afternoon. “But thank God justice was done in this case. It was a scandal Penny was ever prosecuted in the first place.”

Rep. Crane from Arizona went further saying he's proposing a resolution to give Daniel Penny the Congressional Gold Medal.

CNN contributor Scott Jennings was asked how he felt about this decision,

"I think he ought to get a medal," Jennings said. "I think they ought to build a statue to this guy in New York City."

What an asswipe, but you knew that.

If Penny stays away from the right-wing spotlight, that would show me that he is at least internally contrite about the action.

It's interesting how Republicans are celebrating a Manhattan jury for finding Penny not guilty, but then derided all of Manhattan for convicting Trump of 34 felony counts.

