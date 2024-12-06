Rick Scott: Anonymous Sources Are Bad, But Don't Release Them From NDAs

Sen. Rick Scott defended Pete Hegseth from anonymous sources claiming sexual assault. demanded CNN interview them and then told Jake Tapper they should not be released them from their NDAs.

Scott was a whirling dervish of confusion and ridiculous defenses of Trump's Secretary of Defense nominee, causing Jake Tapper to repeatedly interrupt to try to understand the point he was making.

On the one hand, Scott asked Tapper if he asked them any questions, complaining that these anonymous sources refused to be interviewed. When Jake Tapper asked if the NDAs should be lifted so they could interviewed, Scott objected.

Scott got so flustered he complained nobody was respecting Hegseth's service. It was an embarrassing interview for the Florida Senator.

SCOTT: This is a great nominee. And I'm disgusted that these anonymous sources say these things without willing to go on to go on your show or some show. And, you know, have you asked him all these all the questions? TAPPER: A point that you're making here, the woman who accuses Peter of raping her in 2017, although the police, we should note, did not charge him with any crime. That woman, Pete Hegseth, paid her money and she signed a nondisclosure agreement so she can't come on my show to talk about it. Do you think Pete should release her from the NDA so that I can ask her the questions that you want me to? SCOTT: Absolutely not. We know how many people sign nondisclosures just to eliminate something, not that they ever did anything wrong. And he was never charged with anything. TAPPER: Do you want me to ask her questions or do you not want me to ask her questions? I'm confused.



SCOTT: I'm not going to suggest that somebody change a contract that they signed. But this is Trump's nominee. He won. A lot of people don't like the fact that he won. He won. We got we have to make a change as a Department of Defense. We are we have the risk of war. We are the world's on fire. We've got to change how our Department of Defense is run. Yeah, he's going to do it. TAPPER: I hear you. But you just you started this interview and saying you don't like all these anonymous accusations and I should be able to interview these people. I'm saying, OK, shouldn't Pete Hegseth release this woman from her nondisclosure agreement so that I can do what you suggested at the top of the interview you wanted me to do?



SCOTT: Absolutely not. I mean, I mean, some of these things are done for a variety of reasons. TAPPER: But look, how am I supposed to interview her and and have her not be anonymous anymore if he won't release her from the nondisclosure agreement?



Then Scott turned into a blithering idiot.

SCOTT: Well, first off, there was an investigation. He wasn't charged. TAPPER: All right. SCOTT: That's exactly what happened. The police did. TAPPER: He did pay her money to be quiet, though. SCOTT: So there was an investigation. He wasn't charged. So he's got I mean, why don't people respect these people to defend our freedom!?



TAPPER: I don't know what you're talking about. SCOTT: I'm proud of my father, he fought in the Second World War. He did all the combat jobs. He put his life on the line. Pete put his life on the line. Respect him. TAPPER: Well, I respect veterans and soldiers all the time, but that's not really the point. I mean, millions of Americans have served in the military. That doesn't mean that they should be in charge of the military. SCOTT: Well, here's a guy that put his life on the line.

What a hot mess of horse manure.

This is a recurring theme for the MAGAts when it comes to Hegseth, anonymous sources and NDAs.