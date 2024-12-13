Snowflake Scott Jennings: 'Don't Touch Me'

After some heated exchanges on CNN's NewsNight program Thursday evening, MAGA advocate Scott Jennings took a lighthearted tap on his shoulder by colleague Bakari Sellers like it was some sort of assault.

Jennings lies so much during these segments that the other panel members have often called him a liar to his face.

Bakari Sellers described Jennings's penchant for dishonesty in a playful manner, but his joviality was not reciprocated. The discussion was on inflation and its effect on consumers.

SELLERS: ...those things were real. What Scott was not accurate about, which kind of happens around the table sometimes, although I know you want to be. JENNINGS: Don't touch me. SELLERS: (Laughs) I can't touch you? PHILLIP: All right. Everybody keep your hands to yourselves at the table. SELLERS: All right. But one of the things Scott was not accurate about, there was a reason why we have inflation in the first place.

Ed Scarce joked to our team that Jennings was filing a police report for assault, which is almost believable.

Jennings is a nasty, petty snowflake.

Most TV MAGAts are.