Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Home Run!
By TengrainFebruary 10, 2025

Above, The Boomtown Rats performs, I Don't Like Mondays. I understand that there was some kind of cultural event on Sunday. Like, who knew?

The Freedom Academy pre-bunks Elon Musk's Super Bowl Propaganda.

Crazy Eddie's Movie News says don't call it the 'Super Bowl!'

Rock Steady Coach tells us that we can stay on top of current events without drowning in anxiety and despair.

Hackwhackers reminds us what happened 61 years ago.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania asks the eternal question.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon