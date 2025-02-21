Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The universe is a big place, perhaps the biggest." -- Kurt Vonnegut
By driftglassFebruary 21, 2025

On this day in 1970 Simon and Garfunkel went to No.1 on the UK chart with "Bridge Over Troubled Water". The album went on to stay on the chart for over 300 weeks, returning to the top of the charts on eight separate occasions and spending a total of 41 weeks at No.1.

Progress Michigan: Michiganders Less Likely to Vote for Lawmakers Who Rolled Back Minimum Wage, Paid Sick Leave Laws.

Forward Kentucky: Supporting local newspapers puts community first – but these bills will harm communities and newspapers.

Sheila Kennedy: Missing Information.

Attention space nerds! Another day, another SpaceX fiasco. SpaceX rocket debris crashes into Poland.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon