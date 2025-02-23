Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"There are two ways to be fooled: one is to believe what isn't true, the other is to refuse to believe what is true." - Søren Kierkegaard
On this day in 1994 Babylon 5 aired "The Parliament Of Dreams", the fifth episode of the program's first season. The episode is OK, but the ending -- where it's Earth's turn to showcase its "dominant" religion -- is lovely and has always stayed with me.

The Rectification of Names: Git Along, Little Doges.

Portside: How To Organize Our Way out of the Trump-Musk Putsch.

Washington Monthly: Madison’s Constitution is Coming Undone.

Attention dinosaur nerds! 120-Million-Year-Old Fossils in Australia Just Rewrote Dinosaur Evolution.

