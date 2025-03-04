Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The Progressive Cause is Greater than Any Individual." -- Theodore Roosevelt, October 14, 1912
By driftglassMarch 4, 2025

On this day in 1993, the Fantasy/Comedy Groundhog Day enjoyed its big screen theatrical premiere in Westwood, California!

The Record: Exclusive: Hegseth orders Cyber Command to stand down on Russia planning.

The Rude Pundit: We Are More Fucked Than We Know in the USA.

First Draft: Ambush At The Malakatude Corral.

Attention space nerds! Is it Lunacy to Put a Data Center on the Moon?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

