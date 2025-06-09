Mike’s Blog Round-Up

City of Angels
By TengrainJune 9, 2025

Above, Randy Newman performs, I love L.A.. Yeah, we love L.A. even if Hair Füror doesn't.

One First, the blog of law professor Steve Vladeck, looks into federalizing the California National Guard.

Everything is Horrible brags that we made Elmo and The Orange ? fight each other.

The Psy of Life looks into the TACO Stain's master class in gaslighting.

Left Jabs gives us a fun grammar lesson.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

