Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Hello Darkness My Old Friend
By TengrainJune 10, 2025

Above, Disturbed performs The Sound of Silence. Dunno why I was thinking about this version of this song. Maybe today's bloggers can help figure it out.

The Rude Pundit says we're finally on our own.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News was planning on writing about something else, but then Hair Füror federalized the California National Guard.

Tell Me A Story presents, Life in Insanity Land.

Diana Ravitch's Blog says, "Trump intends to control every outlet of public information, either by threatening their funding or (if private) suing to intimidate them."

Bonus Track: Science is pretty cool. Current Biology takes us to the Chimpanzee Cocktail parties of my dreams!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

