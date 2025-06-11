Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainJune 11, 2025

Above, Sly & The Family Stone performs, Everyday People. Rest in peace, Sly, and thank you for the tunes. So what can everyday people do? What can we do? -- The power is in our numbers.

Electoral-Vote gives us a college-level history class on the ways that Cadet Bone Spurs armed invasion of L.A. breaks all precedence. It's long but essential reading.

Oliver Willis Explains says that there are no distractions in a war, only fronts.

The Fucking News introduces us to the man leading Hair Füror's illegal invasion of L.A.

String in a Maze assesses the strength of the case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Bonus Track: It is still Pride Month, and given how many corporations have bent the knee to the 4th Reich, LGBTQ Nation tells us that Levi Strauss released its Pride Collection designed by LGBTQ+ people.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

