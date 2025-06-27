Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." -- President John F. Kennedy at Rice University on September 12, 1962.
By driftglassJune 27, 2025

On this day in in On this day in 1950, George Pal's Destination Moon landed audiences on the lunar surface. Directed by Irving Pichel and based on the novel Rocketship Galileo by Robert Heinlein, the film starred John Archer, Warner Anderson, and Dick Wesson. It would be another seven years before the first satellites made it into orbit here in the real world, but Pal and Heinlein worked to make this trip to the moon and back a scientifically accurate as possible So good on them for that.

On the other hand, the plot centers around the government space program failing to get rockets off the ground (Commie sabotage!), so a savvy industrialist comes up with a plan to do it himself. Which, as it turned out here in the real world, was a bad idea.

Digby's Hullabaloo: The Big Stick Is A Tiny Twig.

Governing: Zohran Mamdani's Plans for Governing New York City.

emptywheel: Judge Stringer Bell: Emil Bove Confirms Erez Reuveni’s Allegation that He Tried to Avoid Paper Trails.

Attention space nerds! Astronaut becomes first Indian to reach ISS.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Discussion

