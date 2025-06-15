Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, They Might Be Giants performs, One More Parade. 'nuff said. As I write this the news out of Minnesota is breaking. It is still a very fluid situation, so everything we think we know should be confirmed by multiple reliable sources later today. Stay safe, and I hope to return soon to the Round-Up - boy, what a week!

The Dean's Report discusses how active-duty troops can properly reject illegal orders.

Cognitive Dissidence notes that warfare has changed and the ordinance on parade is as obsolete as Prznint Sundowner.

Tell Me A Story says: Get up, stand up, Stand up for your rights.

On Democracy has the early, sad and shocking news out of Minnesota.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week that was.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).