Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Today we celebrate the birthday of the late, great Peter Lorre. An amazing character actor with an instantly recognizable voice and a deliciously creepy vibe. His breakout role was in Germany in Fritz Lang's thriller M (1931). Lorre then left for Hollywood to escape the Nazis where he made a name for himself playing oddballs, crooks, and shady types in classics like Casablanca and The Maltese Falcon. He kept working right up until he passed away in 1964, leaving a lasting mark on movie history and pop culture. There are great Lorre moments from classic films, but today, since you've been so very good, you get one from deep in the vaults.

This 1962 Halloween episode of Route 66 mostly takes place at the O'Hare Inn in Chicago, where three retired giants of the golden age horror movies -- Peter Lorre, Lon Chaney, Boris Karloff, all playing themselves -- gather to discuss whether the old-school monsters are still relevant. The plot is silly and contrived, but it gives the story just enough structure to justify bringing these three old friends together one last time. Enjoy!

