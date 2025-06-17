President Miller Puts His Foot Down On Deportation Exemptions

And the TACO king changes what's left of his mind after only four days.
By Susie MadrakJune 17, 2025

Miller is known for using insane screaming fits to get his way. Via the Washington Post:

ICE and HSI field office supervisors began learning about a likely reversal of the exemption policy Sunday after hearing from DHS leadership that the White House did not support it, according to one person with knowledge of the reversal.

And by "White House," they mean Stephen Miller.

An official from DHS had sent an email Thursday telling agents to “hold on all worksite enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels.” That message went out hours after Trump suggested he was sympathetic to concerns raised by farmers and hospitality executives about his deportation plan. The Washington Post spoke with four people who confirmed that a call was held Monday with the agency’s leadership.

Trump had been pulled in two directions on the issue, recently coming under pressure from executives in the agriculture and hospitality industries to loosen up on a sweeping deportation policy that was costing them migrant workers. The president on Thursday wrote on social media that “changes are coming” to help “protect our Farmers” from losing workers, though a White House official told The Post at the time that no actual policy changes were being proposed by the White House.

Miller, an architect of much of Trump’s aggressive immigration policy, had privately opposed carving out exceptions for certain industries that rely heavily on workers without legal status, according to two people with knowledge of his advocacy in recent days against the measure. Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary, meanwhile was on the opposite side of the issue, stressing to Trump the concerns that those in the farming industry had raised about losing workers.

Over and over again, President Miller gets his way.

