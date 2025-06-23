Steve Hilton Claims Whiskey Pete Hegseth Brings Strong Leadership

Failed Fox News host Steve Hilton, trying to stay relevant by running for Governor in California, claimed embattled SecDef Pete Hegseth and the cavalcade of unfit MAGA cult members are supposed "strong leaders."

Fox News hosts and the MAGA cult always try to create their own reality.

Hilton effusively praised Pete Hegseth and the rest of the Trump dreck, but the truth is if anything, Pete Hegseth's short stint as Secretary of Defense has been an utter disaster characterized by a security leak while throwing the Department of Defense into chaos.

Trying to calm the upset MAGA base, Hilton made this claim to Harris Faulkner on Fox News after the bomb attack on Iran..

HILTON: I think it's reassuring that in the face of this situation, we've got really strong leadership in the federal administration, whether that's the Department of Justice, FBI, of course, Pete Hegseth there and the president. That's reassuring. It's not reassuring, frankly, when you have states like California, cities like Los Angeles, led by people with no moral clarity on these questions and no real operational competence when it comes to law and order in any sense.

California is a great state that Trump has turned the US military against.

Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Pete Hegseth are all unqualified Trump sycophants appointed to rubber stamp his every whim.

That's not strength; it's incompetence and weakness.