Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"History is a race between education and catastrophe." -- H. G. Wells
July 22, 2025

On this day in 1960, the citizens of people of Chicago, Illinois enjoyed an exclusive theatrical screening of one of my all-time favorite classic science fiction flicks. "The Time Machine". Directed by genre master George Pal from a script adapted from the H.G. Wells' novel by David Duncan, the film starred Rod Taylor, Yvette Mimieux, and Alan Young. For your entertainment, todays clip shows time traveler George Wells interacting with the Undecided Voters of Tomorrow!

First Draft: The Bonfire Of The MAGA Vanities.

Dame Magazine: The Sane-Washing of Mad King Trump.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Democratic Message Machine Is as Slow and Creaky as Ever.

Attention space nerds! Thanks to the Gemini North telescope Kiss-Cam, astronomers crack 1,000-year-old Betelgeuse mystery with 1st-ever sighting of secret companion!

