Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I say that you cannot administer a wicked law impartially. You can only destroy, you can only punish. And I warn you, that a wicked law, like cholera, destroys every one it touches. Its upholders as well as its defiers." -- Henry Drummond, Inherit the Wind.
By driftglassJuly 23, 2025

100 years ago this week, Clarence Darrow faced down the enemies of Reason, Justice and Modernity in a stifling hot courtroom in Dayton, Tennessee. He lost that trial -- the Scopes trial -- in court, because there was never any way to win it in that court. But thanks to oratory of Darrow, the acid pen of H.L Mencken and the new media of radio history records that Scopes was vindicated in the much wider court of national public opinion.

I'm sure there's a lesson in there somewhere.

emptywheel: Mike Johnson Quit Work Early to Give Trump “Space” to Deal with His Jeffrey Epstein Problem.

The Rude Pundit: Hey, Democrats: It's Okay to Be Outraged That a Rapist Might Have Committed More Rapes.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Trump demands Kennedy Center Opera House be named after his current wife, or lose all federal funding.

Attention space nerds! 'Chaos' reigns beneath the ice of Jupiter moon Europa, James Webb Space Telescope reveals.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon