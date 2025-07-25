Russ Vought Hoovers Up $5M Of CFPB Budget For His Bodyguards

It's not like consumers really need those services anymore, right?
By Susie MadrakJuly 25, 2025

OMB is now billing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau $4.7 million for Russ Vought’s security detail. (Vought is the same shitweasel currently trying to help Trump pin fraud charges on Fed chairman Jerome Powell.) The memo, sent by CFPB’s deputy chief financial officer to staff last week, spells out that OMB and CFPB are entering into an interagency agreement to pay the costs. Via Government Executive:

The memo spelled out that the agreement was “on a fast track,” despite the funding not being included in the bureau’s fiscal 2025 budget. The $4.7 million will cover Vought’s security through December, meaning it will draw from both fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The CFO’s office noted funding will have to be shifted to the director’s front office to cover the costs. Vought is CFPB’s acting director.

Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for OMB and CFPB, blamed the media for creating an alleged rise in threats against members of the Trump administration.

[...] She did not respond to questions regarding why CFPB was footing the bill for Vought’s security or whether the bureau’s share represented the entirety of the director’s security expense.

The added expense comes at a difficult time for CFPB’s finances. The bureau is funded as a percentage of the Federal Reserve’s operating expenses and the recently signed into law One Big Beautiful Bill Act lowered the cap for CFPB from 12% of those expenses to 6.5%. CFPB’s budget was $823 million in fiscal 2025.

Russ Vought is finally getting things done that matter at CFPB.
And when I say that, I mean his security detail.
At heart, these guys are all kleptocrats.
www.govexec.com/management/2...

David Dayen (@ddayen.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T18:14:38.190Z

The Trump Admin learned all the wrong lessons from 2008. They’re gutting the CFPB, unraveling financial safeguards, and handing the keys back to Wall Street.

If we don’t change course, the next financial crash won’t be a surprise. It’ll be a failure that could've been prevented.

Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 2025-07-22T14:19:26.033Z

https://bsky.app/profile/jacobharr.is/post/3luns6fxkls2g

Host: In November, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Navy Federal Credit Union to return $80 million in overdraft fees to its customers. But earlier this month, the acting director of the CFPB terminated the order without explaining why

FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T19:39:41.341Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon