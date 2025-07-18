Sen. Adam Schiff: Trump Is Calling His Own Supporters 'Weaklings'

California Senator Adam Schiff called out Trump's firing of Maureen Comey, the daughter of James Comey, who prosecuted Epstein and Maxwell. Then Schiff laid into Demented Donald for creating the Epstein files, hyping it, and now shitting on his supporters.

Trump hates Schiff because he was the prosecutor during Trump's impeachment in the House of Representatives during his first term.

Sen. Schiff joined MSNBC's Jenn Psaki to discuss.

PSAKI: The daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, from her job in the Southern District of New York.

And she worked, and I started the show talking about this, in the U.S. Attorney's Office for nearly a decade, where, among other things, she handled high-profile sex-trafficking prosecutions and was responsible for prosecuting both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

What's your reaction to the reporting, and what do you make of it?

SCHIFF: You know, none of this is good news for the Trump administration or the American people, for that matter, because either she was fired because she's James Comey's daughter, which would be totally inappropriate and a wrongful termination, or she was fired because she was prosecuting Epstein and his accomplices, and why would they fire her over that, and why would they fire her now?

So none of this makes any sense, or none of it has a good or innocent explanation to it, which is why they're just continuing to flounder over this.

They created this conspiracy theory, they fed this conspiracy theory, and now they have a MAGA base that has bought into it, and Donald Trump is at the point of calling his own supporters weaklings, who bought into this bullshit that he was peddling among others.

So this is just widening and expanding upon all of the distrust of Donald Trump by his own base, and I think that's the ultimate impact.