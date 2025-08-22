California Democrat Warns Of 'Gavin Derangement Syndrome'

Kudos to California Assemblyman Marc Berman for the best tirade over Republican hypocrisy.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 22, 2025

As the California Assembly was discussing their redistricting plan, Assemblyman Marc Berman gave one of the best tirades against Republican hypocrisy and at the same time, gave the best phrase of the month:

I'm worried some colleagues from across the aisle are suffering from severe Gavin Derangement Syndrome. And I'm worried about their health.

But I'll tell you, I'm so tired. I'm so tired of hearing the faux outrage and the lecturing and the hypocrisy from colleagues who are silent ,or worse yet, support efforts to rip food assistance away from hundreds of thousands of Californians, who supported efforts to rip health care away from millions of Californians, especially in their districts. I'm so tired of Republicans, excuse me, colleagues from across the aisle, who complain about the cost of democracy but who are silent when the president of the United States, the duly elected president of the United States - never a debate on that for me, no stop this steal over here - wants to extort California institutions for billions of dollars. Now, now when we're trying to defend democracy, it's too high of a cost to bear.

Gavin Derangement Syndrome. I'm still laughing. But don't go around trolling Republicans with that. That wouldn't be very nice. Funny as hell, but not very nice.

H/T The Tennessee Holler

