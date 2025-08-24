Fox's Gutfeld: 'Who Cares' If Bolton Raid Was Retribution

It seems Fox's Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters are all in for the fascism. No surprise since we all know every one of them cares more about collecting a paycheck than whether there's still a functioning democracy in the United States.

Gutfeld was asked about the raid on John Bolton's home on this Friday's The Five, and both Gutfeld and Watters basically admitted that this is Trump going after his political enemies as payback, and that they're both perfectly fine with it.

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): Him being the president of redeye and I being the host of Redeye, I'd imagine -- being told by my lawyers that I'm not allowed to comment on anything, except to say some people say it's retribution. I say, who cares, you know? Don't lecture me on timing of lawfare. Don't lecture me on politically motivated, you know, investigations. You guys invented this stuff. You love doing it to Trump because you didn't think it through. You were so confident that Trump was toast, that you could rattle off free punch after free punch after free punch without any fear of reprisal.

So yeah, is it retribution? I don't know, but when you think about the constant lawfare, the gerrymandering, the Dems never expect it to happen to them. They're like home invaders who didn't expect a well-armed occupant when they showed up, and Trump is well-armed. This is kind of an ongoing masterclass for the Republican Party, the new Republican Party, to quote greasy Gav -- "how to fight fire with fire." The conservative movement, which I loved for the longest time, they were kind of happy to fritter away their influence and power on the notion that they were always above returning fire. "I write for National Review. This is disgusting. Let's write a 4,000 word piece on judicial reform." And then they don't do anything, they go back to smoke their cigar. They always felt it was beneath them to get in the ring and hit back. So, it's one of the presents that Trump gave the Republicans that they desperately needed were balls the size of Jupiter.

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): And if you're a bully and you hit somebody and they don't hit you back, you're going to keep bullying the bejeezus out of them. And how many people did they get, Greg? They got Stone, they got Navarro, they got Bannon. They got all the Trump family, Manafort, Carter Page. The list is long, so I believe this is probably going to be the first in many raids.