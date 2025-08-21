Fox's Watters Gives The Most Cringe-Worthy Reason Yet For His Love Of Trump

Jesse Watters just proved he's every bit as damaged as his hero Orange Julius. During yet another segment where Trump's propaganda network is sanewashing the crazy crap to come out of his mouth, here's Watters' take on Trump's rant earlier that same day about his chances of going to heaven, while his cohost Emily Campagno pretends Trump isn't actually giving Putin everything he wants with these so-called "peace" talks.

CAMPAGNO: That's the thing because when so many lives are at stake, Jesse, isn't if if there's an even remote chance at peace, isn't that incredible and shouldn't everyone be on board to applaud any way that we could achieve with peacefulness the resolution of this war?



WATTERS: Well, it's really all about getting into heaven. And I think he's kidding, but he's also partially serious, and that's why we love him, because he has this childlike spirit, this Sunday school... school of thought that if you just do good things, there's a chance.

And it's like the guy likes cheeseburgers and candy and nicknames, and that's kind of why we relate to him because he's so relatable and revels in these childlike moments. But we can all understand wanting to do good, so we walk into those pearly gates.

Now, I think he knows he's been a bad boy. And I think we all know he's been a bad boy. He's not the baddest boy, he's not Diddy, but he's done some things, and he knows the things, and we don't even know all the things he's done, but he knows.



And after Butler, he believes he was saved, that God saved his life and that he is now on a mission from God to put America first and to make peace. And that's great. I don't care what motivates him.

I read a little bit about Christianity this afternoon. Apparently you actually can't just do good things to get into heaven. There has to be more about faith.

PERINO: You just learned that today?

WATTERS: Right, yeah, you can't just do good things and like hope it works out.

And that's why I'm going in because I know that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, and I'm a really good boy. I'm not nearly as bad as the Donald.