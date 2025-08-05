Here's Your Reminder Donald Has Always Been A Nasty Creeper

Meidas Touch called this newly "unearthed footage," but Mother Jones had this back in 2016 prior to our first Trump nightmare: Watch Donald Trump Say He Hired a Female Employee Just Because She Was Hot:

While campaigning for president, Donald Trump often boasts that he hires the “best people.” But in 2007, he bragged that he hired a woman with no experience because she was hot. His comments came in a speech for the Learning Annex, an adult education firm that reportedly paid Trump $1.5 million per appearance. During the question-and-answer portion of the event, held in San Francisco, a woman in the audience asked Trump, “How many jets do you have and how might I apply to be a flight attendant?” Trump immediately had the woman brought onstage, where he checked her out, wrapped his arm around her, and and then declared, “You’re hired.”

Here's the transcript of the full exchange from Mother Jones:

Woman in the audience: My name is Juliet. I have a question. My question is, how many jets do you have and how might I apply to be a flight attendant? Trump: Come on up here and [unintelligible]. I think she’s hired. [The woman joins him onstage, and Trump wraps his arms around her.] You’re hired. Trump: You know, I had a case that was very interesting. A beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 and applied to be a waitress. So beautiful. She’s like a world-class beauty—like the young lady who just asked a question about the actress. She’s so beautiful. And my people came and she said, “Mr. Trump, she has no experience.” So I interviewed her anyway because she was so pretty. And I said, “Let me ask you, do you have any experience?” She goes, “No, sir.” I say, “When can you start?” [Trump kisses the woman before she leaves the podium.] Trump: You can work on my plane anytime. [Trump stares at the woman as she walks off the stage.] Trump: See now, if she worked on my plane, that’s like a death wish for me, right? That’s like an alcoholic [unintelligible]. People are alcoholics. You put Scotch in front of them, it’s like [Trump gestures wildly with his hands], it’s like, this would be my form of alcoholism.

Trump can try to distance himself from Epstein all he wants, but this is who he's always been.